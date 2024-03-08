BREAKING: Sudha Murthy Nominated To Rajya Sabha On Women's Day; PM Modi Calls It Testament To 'Nari Shakti'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, nominated well-known author, philanthropist, and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. She is the spouse of businessman and Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sudha Murty, stating that her nomination serves as compelling evidence of the strength of women.

Taking to Platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Smt. Sudha Murthy Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Wishing Sudha Murty a fruitful Parliamentary term, PM Modi wrote:“Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.”

Rs 800, eternal love: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's timeless wedding

Sudha Murthy, renowned for her roles as a social worker and author, has authored over 30 books. She holds the distinction of being the first female engineer to work at Telco, India's largest automotive and locomotive company.

She is married to Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys Foundation. They have two children: Akshata Murthy, who is a UK-based Indian fashion designer and the spouse of the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, and Rohan Murthy, the founder of the Murthy Classical Library of India and Soroko, a digital transformation startup. Sudha Murthy has been honoured with accolades such as the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature, the Padma Shri, the Attimabbe Award from the Karnataka government for her outstanding contributions to Kannada literature, and the Raymond Crossword Lifetime Achievement Award.



