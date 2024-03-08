Samikssha Batnagar Says Knowledge Of Self-Defence Empowers Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of Women's Day, actress Samikssha Batnagar has talked about how empowering women about self-defence is important.

“Self-defence begins with awareness,” said Samikssha, adding that“being mindful of one's surroundings and recognising potential threats. This awareness enables individuals to anticipate and avoid dangerous situations whenever possible. Additionally, being mentally prepared to defend oneself instills confidence and assertiveness, qualities that can deter potential attackers.”

Samikssha said:“Learning physical self-defence techniques equips individuals with the ability to protect themselves if a threatening situation escalates. These techniques include strikes, blocks, joint locks, and grappling maneuvers designed to incapacitate an attacker and create an opportunity to escape safely.”

“Proper training under the guidance of experienced instructors ensures that individuals develop the necessary skills and muscle memory to execute these techniques effectively," she added.

Samikssha believes that beyond the physical aspect, self-defense training fosters empowerment and confidence.

“Knowing that one has the ability to defend oneself instills a sense of self-assurance that transcends physical encounters. This newfound confidence permeates various aspects of life, empowering individuals to set boundaries, assert themselves, and navigate challenging situations with resilience.”

The actress added:“Self-defense extends beyond physical confrontation to encompass a comprehensive approach to personal safety. This includes strategies such as risk assessment, de-escalation techniques, and effective communication.”

“Learning to recognise warning signs and diffuse potentially volatile situations empowers individuals to protect themselves proactively and avoid unnecessary conflict,” said Samikssha

For the actress,“self-defense is a skill that requires continuous practice and vigilance. I have gone through regular training sessions.”

“It helps maintain the proficiency and readiness to respond effectively in challenging situations. Additionally, staying informed about self-defence trends, strategies, and resources ensures that we remain proactive in safeguarding our well-being.”

Samikssha concluded by saying:“In a world where personal safety is a growing concern, self-defence training offers individuals the means to protect themselves and assert their autonomy.

“Beyond physical techniques, self-defence instills confidence, empowerment, and a proactive approach to personal safety. By fostering awareness, preparedness, and community support, self-defence becomes not just a skill but a mindset that empowers individuals to navigate the complexities of modern life with confidence and resilience.”