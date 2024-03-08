Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Her 'Strongest And Compassionate' Mother On Women's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Friday celebrated the strongest and the most compassionate woman -- her mother on the occasion of Women's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared an adorable video with her mother, and twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

The reel features the 'Chotti Bahu' fame wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. Her hair is styled in soft curls, and is carrying a side sling bag.

The video which features Rubina and her mother's back, shows them walking in a picturesque location.

The mother-daughter duo are holding the little bundle of joys in their respective arms.

The post had a caption: "#happywomensday to everyone out there..... This day I want to celebrate the strongest and the most compassionate woman I know... My mother, whom are you celebrating today?"

Recently, Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla celebrated three months of their twin daughters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.