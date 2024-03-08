Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Demand, Value, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A bowel management system regulates the containment of liquid or semi-liquid stools. It is applied to the epidermis of individuals with fecal incontinence to protect it from environmental pollutants and moisture, which could cause skin damage. The containment of infectious bodily waste within a closed system reduces the transmission of infection. In addition, it protects by supporting the sacral and perineal pressure points.

Using bowel management systems or devices such as colostomy bags, irrigation systems, etc., can significantly reduce the risk of unintentional stool discharge and constipation. The bowel management system is designed to safely and effectively channel excrement, protect patients' incisions from fecal contamination, and reduce the risk of skin deterioration and infection growth. They are made of a pure substance that will not cause an allergic reaction in anyone who uses them.

Market Dynamics

Rising Incidence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drives the Global Market

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes digestive system inflammation. Numerous symptoms, including abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition, may result from this inflammation. Constipation and fecal incontinence are the most common complaints among those affected by this illness. In addition, the prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome has increased significantly worldwide in recent years, as demonstrated by unambiguous evidence. For example, the American College of Gastroenterology estimates that between 10 and 15 percent of adult Americans suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. As the prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome increases worldwide, it is anticipated that the market for bowel management systems will experience growth over the forecast period.

Growing Prospects in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expanding economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAMEA) offer lucrative opportunities for expanding the bowel management systems market due to the healthcare infrastructure improvements in these regions and the rising demand for improved healthcare. The prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, which can cause constipation or fecal inconsistency, and the amount of research required to develop medical devices for managing excrement affects the demand for bowel management systems. In addition, the increase in healthcare reforms in developing nations is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The expansion of investments in healthcare and R&D in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil contributes to global market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global bowel management systems market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.51% over the forecast period. Continuous research and development directed at the innovation of novel bowel management devices for excrement management is the predominant trend in the North American market for bowel management systems. This is the most prominent development direction that can be identified. This development path focuses predominantly on excretion management. In addition, according to the Economics and Statistics Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the old population in the United States is growing very slowly. In the not-too-distant future, the proportion of older adults in the total population is anticipated to increase much faster.

Similarly, according to the "middle series" projections of the Census Bureau, the population of people aged 65 and older is anticipated to more than triple by 2050, reaching 80 million people. These projections are based on the current population. Consequently, this region's rapidly expanding senior population is anticipated to be a significant factor in the market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The rise in government initiatives to improve the healthcare sector, the rising per capita income in many nations, and the increased focus of top manufacturers on expanding their geographic presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations to seize high-growth market opportunities are the primary factors propelling the bowel management systems market growth in the region. In addition, ConvaTec and Coloplast, among other top producers of bowel management systems, are steadily concentrating on this market to launch their products. The market in this region is also growing due to the demand for these goods brought on by an increase in irritable bowel syndrome.

Key Highlights



The global bowel management systems market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global bowel management systems market is bifurcated into colostomy bags, irrigation systems, and nerve modulation devices and accessories. The colostomy bags segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Based on patient type, the global bowel management systems market is segmented into adult and pediatric. The adult segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global bowel management systems market is divided into home care, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global bowel management systems market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.51% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global bowel management systems market are Axonics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Convatec Group, plc, Consure Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Laborie Medical Technologies, corp., Prosys International Ltd., renew medical, inc., Welland medical limited, Qufora a/s, Medtronic, Wellspect Healthcare, and TG Eakin.

Market News



In April 2022, Microbiotica received project funding from the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation as a part of their inflammatory bowel disease ventures program to develop therapies to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

In February 2022, Coloplast launched the SenSura Mio in Singapore. SenSura Mio seeks to elevate the standard of living for ostomates, or those who have undergone ostomy and are currently managing a stoma.



Global Bowel Management Systems Market: Segmentation

By Product



Colostomy Bags

Irrigation System

Nerve Modulation Devices and Accessories



By Patient Type



Adult

Pediatric



By End-User



Home Care

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



