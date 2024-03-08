Former J&K Legislator Joins National Conference

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Former legislator Javaid Hassan Beigh on Friday joined the National Conference (NC) in J&K's Srinagar city.
Javaid Hassan Beigh, younger brother of former Deputy Chief Minister, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, was elected to J&K legislative assembly from Baramulla assembly constituency.
After the dissolution of the state assembly and abrogation of Article 370, Javaid joined the J&K Apni Party headed by former minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari.
Reports suggest that the elder Beigh is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir Baramulla constituency as an independent candidate.
