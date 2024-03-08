Rupali Ganguly Feels Blessed To Play 'Anupamaa': Highlights Strength Of Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to portray 'Anupamaa' in the family drama 'Anupamaa', which has encouraged women across all ages, and is all about women's empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion of Women's Day, the actress said: "I am blessed to have been playing a character that has impacted women's power and highlighted the strength of women, and I feel so blessed. This role is more than a dream role to me, and I am fortunate that Rajan Shahi gave me this chance and opportunity."

"For me, every day is Women's Day because we portray such a strong character, and I feel blessed every day," said Rupali.

Rupali called producer Deepa Shahi, her inspiration for starting a career at the age of 78.

"Anupamaa takes a lot from her and her personal experiences. No matter what happens, we have to move forward and start from a new point. I think the quality of being completely resilient is like a phoenix every time," said Rupali, who is also known for her work in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Rupali is all praise for Rajan and has called him her guide and mentor.

"I wouldn't dare call him my friend. He's the maker of 'Anupamaa'. So for me, whatever I am today, he's behind it. There must be so many better actors than me who are just waiting for that one chance, that one opportunity to show off their talent. But if he hadn't given me a chance, I would have never been able to show my talent. Rajan has always encouraged me as an actor, has always been the driving force behind the entire unit, and has always been proud of my achievements," she said.

Calling the producer 'wonderful' and 'super intelligent', Rupali said 'Anupamaa' is his vision.

"I can never own Anupamaa because it belongs to Rajan. I feel blessed to be playing Anupamaa," Rupali concluded.