Miss World Finalists To Pitch Their 'Beauty With A Purpose Project' On 'Shark Tank India 3'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The entrepreneurial reality show 'Shark Tank India 3' will witness an integration with the 71st Miss World 2024, in which the top four finalists will pitch their 'Beauty with a Purpose Project' to the sharks.

The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant with core value 'Beauty with A Purpose' has returned to India after 28 years, and is a celebration of beauty, intellect, and purpose.

The top four Miss World's finalists will pitch their ideas to sharks -- Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms).

The sharks believe in the cause of 'Beauty with A Purpose', will bring their expertise and resources to support the endeavour that wins.

This integration will allow the contestants to align beauty not only with aesthetics but also with meaningful impact and the much-needed societal change.

Talking about the same, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said: "The collaboration with 'Shark Tank India' underscores our commitment to driving positive change. We are thrilled to witness the transformative power of beauty aligned with purpose."

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, stated: "Streaming the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant live on Sony LIV underscores our commitment in bringing meaningful, premium content to our Indian audience. The special integration of 'Shark Tank India' also perfectly aligns with this year's theme of Miss World 2024."

The 71st Miss World 2024 will stream on March 9 at 7.30 p.m. on Sony LIV.