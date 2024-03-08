Qarabag Got Points, Azerbaijan Reaches Bulgaria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the first matches of the rounds of 16 finals in the Europa
League and Conference League, the UEFA ranking of the countries was
announced.
Azerneüs reports, citing Idman that the score of Azerbaijan has
increased.
This was caused by the match of Qarabag against Bayer in the
European League round of 16 finals. Thanks to the draw at home
(2:2), 0.250 points were added to their asset.
With this, Azerbaijan's profit in the season reached 5,875.
Based on the results of the last 5 years, our cumulative rating is
20,125.
Azerbaijan's position has remained same. Currently, Azerbaijan,
which is the 27th, has come close to Bulgaria. The difference with
the unrepresented 26th place finisher is 0.250.
It should be noted that the list is headed by England.
