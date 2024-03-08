German MEP Calls On EU To Sanction Suppliers Of Raw Material For Ammo Production In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union should extend sanctions to companies and individuals supplying raw material (nitrocellulose) to Russia for ammunition production.

That's according to Viola von Kramon-Taubadel, a Member of the European Parliament (Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance), who spoke in a comment to Guildhall , Ukrinform reports.

“We need to do more to prevent sanctions evasion and to combat the supply of critical materials to the Russian military complex. Unfortunately, Russia is learning how to diversify its supplies and evade sanctions - nitrocellulose is a case in point. For this reason, the EU and G7 partners are developing additional sanctions that target Russian individuals and companies, as well as those of third countries,” the lawmaker said.

lawmaker calls for embargo on exports of ammunition components to Russi

As an example, she noted that in the recent 13th package of sanctions, the EU designated individuals and entities from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

“We need to go further and impose the same measures on nitrocellulose. China is by far the largest supplier of this material, and Chinese companies have to choose between the Russian and Western markets,” MEP said.

At the same time, she called on EU governments and companies“to take more responsibility for supply chains when exporting

abroad”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Center for Defense Reforms think tank published a report stating that a significant part of the raw materials (nitrocellulose) used by Russia for the production of ammunition is supplied from NATO member states and partner countries. The main suppliers are Taiwan, Germany and Türkiye. Also, the report notes that China, which until 2022 had not supplied nitrocellulose to Russia, became its largest supplier as of late 2023.