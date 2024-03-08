Skillnet Solutions Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit To Further Its Commitment To Systems And Data Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, CA, February 13, 2024: SkillNet Solutions Inc., Makers of Modern Commerce and global leader in digital transformation announced its successful completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for the year 2023.



This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to upholding the utmost security standards and ensuring the protection of client data. By attaining this milestone, SkillNet Solutions reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in the digital landscape, dedicated to prioritizing the safety and integrity of its clients' information.



The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.



"As we successfully complete the rigorous SOC 2 audit, I am proud to affirm our unwavering commitment to data security and privacy." said Anurag Mehta, CEO, SkillNet Solutions. "This achievement reflects SkillNet's dedication to maintaining the highest standards, so that our clients and partners can continue to trust us with their information. Our team's diligence and adherence to best practices reinforces our pledge to excellence in safeguarding data integrity and confidentiality,ï¿1⁄2



Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected.ï¿1⁄2SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a companyï¿1⁄2s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.



ï¿1⁄2Congratulations to SkillNet Solutions for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like SkillNet Solutions, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."



SkillNet Solutions will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing the report, please contact Neeta Shetty at .... For more information on SkillNet Solutions please visit



About SkillNet Solutions

SkillNet Solutions Inc., Makers of Modern Commerce provides consulting and technology services to companies that are digitally transforming their business to modern commerce. We bring together best-in-class engineering, innovation, industry expertise and design capabilities to enable Enterprises to provide seamless customer experiences.



SkillNet collaborates with top industry players like Oracle, Mirakl, AWS, commercetools, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, Spryker, and VTEX to deliver modern commerce solutions. With a track record spanning over two decades, we have partnered with leading brands across North America, EMEA & LatAm.ï¿1⁄2



ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGNï¿1⁄2s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit

