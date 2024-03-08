U.S. Pres. Announces Temporary Port On Gaza Coast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 8 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. military would set up a port on the Gaza coast to deliver more humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian territory by sea.

The U.S. president made the official announcement while delivering his State of the Union address on Thursday evening, focusing on his country's domestic and foreign policies, and international issues.

Biden stated that the temporary port would involve a temporary pier to transport supplies from ships at sea to the Gaza shore.

"A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day," the president said.

However, Biden called on the Israeli occupation to "do its part" by allowing more aid to enter the enclave and to "ensure that humanitarian workers aren't caught in the crossfire".

More than 30,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 72,000 others injured since the Israeli occupation started its aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Also in his State of the Union Address, the U.S. president vowed that Washington would take further action against Yemen's Houthi militia in order to prevent them from threatening international navigation and trade in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. (end)

