U.S. Pres.: We Want Competition With China, But Not Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 8 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said that his country is seeking competition, rather than conflict, with China, believing that Washington is well-placed to win competition with Beijing.

The U.S. president made the official announcement while delivering his State of the Union address on Thursday evening, focusing on his country's domestic and foreign policies, and international issues.

"We want competition with China, but not conflict. And we're in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China or anyone else for that matter," Biden said.

"For years, all I've heard from my Republican friends and so many others China is on the rise and America is falling behind. They've got it backward. America is rising," he added.

The U.S. president stressed that his country has the best economy in the world, noting that since he came to office, U.S. GDP has been up and its trade deficit with China has been down to the lowest point in over a decade.

However, he said: "We're standing up against China's unfair economic practices. And standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. I've revitalized our partnerships and alliances in the Pacific."

He went on to say: "I've made sure that the most advanced American technologies can't be used in China's weapons. (end)

