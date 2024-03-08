Arab Parliament Extols Palestinian Women's Valiance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 8 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi on Friday voiced great gratitude and appreciation for the determination and heroism of Palestinian women amid unendurable circumstances due to the Israeli occupation's atrocious aggression.

Al-Asoumi made the remarks in a press statement marking the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

"Palestinian women will continue to be an icon of struggle, valiance and emphatic determination," the speaker said, speaking highly of Arab women's societal contributions at global, regional and Arab levels.

He added that Arab women have held high-level posts and helped in national and Arab development, boasting that Arab women have made much headway in women's empowerment in political, economic and social domains.

The chief of the Cairo-based Arab Parliament called on Arab women to keep working for the sake of their countries' progress and development, commending them as being a "core component of societal renaissance". (end)

mfm









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107951727