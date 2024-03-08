               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Oil Price Up By 33 Cents To USD 82.63 Pb - KPC


3/8/2024 3:06:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 33 cents to settle at USD 82.63 pb on Thursday, compared with USD 82.30 pb the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.
In international markets, Brent crude futures stood at USD 82.96 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 20 cents to USD 78.93 a barrel. (end)
