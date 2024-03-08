Hazelnut Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Hazelnut Market Report by Type (Whole Hazelnut, Hazelnut Oil, Hazelnut Flour, Hazelnut Paste, and Others), Application (Industrial, Food Service Industry, Household/Retail), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global hazelnut market size reached US$ 17,529.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34,808.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hazelnut Industry:

Growing Consumer Demand:

The increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious snacks is escalating the demand for hazelnuts. Additionally, hazelnut is recognized for their rich nutrient profile, offering essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants, positioning them as a superfood to health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, the shift toward healthier eating habits and the rising awareness of the benefits of nuts in the diet spotlighted hazelnuts as a favorable choice. They are valued for their nutritional benefits, such as supporting heart health and reducing inflammation, and for their versatile use in various culinary applications. Besides this, the growing popularity and the rising incorporation of hazelnuts into daily diets, be it as a standalone snack, a salad topping, or a yogurt mix-in are propelling the market growth.

Expanding Food Industry:

Hazelnuts in gaining traction in the food and beverage industry due to their rich flavor and crunchy texture making them a sought-after ingredient in various products. They are a staple in the confectionery sector, notably in chocolates and spreads such as Nutella, where they contribute to the richness and depth of flavor. Additionally, their application extends to bakery goods, where they are incorporated into pastries, bread, and cakes, enhancing them with their distinctive taste and nutritional value. Moreover, the growing beverage industry also uses hazelnuts, particularly in the flavoring of coffee and liqueurs, offering a unique gustatory experience, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the expansion of these industry sectors fueled by the rising consumer demand for diverse and innovative flavors is driving the growth of the hazelnut market.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in agricultural practices are shaping the hazelnut market, with innovations in farming, harvesting, and processing playing a crucial role in enhancing productivity and quality. Additionally, modern farming techniques, including precision agriculture, are being employed to optimize growing conditions, thereby improving hazelnut yield and quality, and influencing the market growth. Moreover, advances in harvesting technology, such as the development of more efficient harvesting machines, reduce crop damage and loss, ensuring a higher quantity of marketable nuts. Furthermore, improvements in processing methods are crucial for maintaining the flavor, freshness, and nutritional value of hazelnuts, making them more appealing to consumers and manufacturers alike.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hazelnut Industry:



American Hazelnut Company

Arslanturk S.A.

Aydin Kuruyemi

Azerstar LLC

Barry Callebaut AG

Chelmer Foods Ltd.

Eurovanille

Hazelz New Zealand

Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards LLC

Olam International Ltd. Oregon Hazelnut Company

Hazelnut Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Whole hazelnut

Hazelnut oil

Hazelnut flour

Hazelnut paste Others

Hazelnut flour dominates the market due to its versatility and widespread application in gluten-free baking, catering to the increasing demand for gluten-free products among health-conscious consumers.

By Application:



Industrial

Food service industry Household/retail

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into industrial, food service industry, and household/retail.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Hazelnut Market Trends:

At present, the hazelnut market is witnessing increasing demand, driven by the rising popularity of hazelnuts as a versatile ingredient in various food products, including chocolates, spreads, and bakery items. Moreover, food manufacturers are continually innovating to introduce new hazelnut-based products, such as hazelnut spreads, snacks, and beverages, catering to evolving consumer preferences and trends. Along with this, consumer preferences for organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free hazelnut products are shaping market trends. Also, manufacturers are offering certified organic and specialty hazelnut products to cater to niche consumer segments. Besides this, the growing e-commerce platforms are providing opportunities for hazelnut producers and retailers to reach a broader consumer base and drive market growth.

