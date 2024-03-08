Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- With clouds visible at low altitudes in the north and center of the Kingdom and moderate northwesterly winds, the weather, on Friday, will be relatively cold in most places and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD, The majority of the country will see rather cold weather on Saturday, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively moderate temperatures, with light rain showers predicted in central and northern regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range bewteen a high of 13 degrees Celsius and a low of 5 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees during the day, sliding to 12 degrees at night.