Weaving Sustainability Into The Fabric Of Style

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANSlife) The first day of the two-day highly anticipated 4th edition of the PEPSI presents FEF India Fashion Awards (FEF IFA) 2024 x WION, held at St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai, saw a congregation of industry stalwarts coming together and having insightful conversations.

It was inaugurated on March 7th, 2024 by Sa'ad Al Qaddumi, President, World Crafts Council-International, Dr. Darlie Koshy, Ex. Chairperson NIFT, Creator, NDP, Fashion Designer, Celeb Stylist, Entrepreneur, Sanjay Nigam, Founder, FEF India Fashion Awards, Vinod Dugar, Co-promoter of RDB Group, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malawi, and Neeva Jain, Chief Public Relations Officer, FEF IFA.

Celebrities who added style and glamour to the 'Fashion for Good' sessions on the inaugural day were actor Tamannaah Bhatia, and Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta.

The event included a variety of sessions and panel discussions centered around the theme and its implications for the fashion industry. The agenda was both insightful and thought-provoking, covering topics that decoded the role of fashion in films and beyond.

Vaghish Pathak, Chairman of FEF India Fashion Awards said,“Fashion for good is not just a trend, but a conscious commitment to weave sustainability into the fabric of style. Fashion must echo the need for responsible choices, improving the lives of small artisans and craftsmen who play a very important role in keeping our heritage alive .”

Talking about the 4th edition of the event, Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF India Fashion Awards, said, "We are delighted that distinguished guests and speakers shared their thoughts about sustainability and fashion at the 4th edition of the FEF India Fashion Awards. Our theme, 'Fashion for Good,' is more than just a slogan; it represents a commitment to promoting sustainable fashion. We hope to spark transformative change in the industry through the thought-provoking conversations that took place today. Insights from today's conversations will help pave a future in which fashion not only dazzles but also respects the environment and preserves our rich heritage."

While talking about the importance of fashion, actor Tamannaah Bhatia said, "In the past there was more individuality. Today, you try to find yourself through fashion, which is what happened to me. I am now able to make choices and not be apologetic about it."

Throwing light on the sustainable practices followed in her brand, Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta said, "As a brand, we make small changes every day to make ourselves sustainable. With all the waste fabric that remained, we started making scarves, masks, and scrunchies. We have put a strong system in place to recycle."

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund panel, emphasised the need for a collaborative fashion ecosystem, inviting fashion entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and grab the opportunity to transform dreams into reality. FEF yet again showcased its commitment to shaping the future of fashion entrepreneurship, bridging the gap between an aspirant and a visionary.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...