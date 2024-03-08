Sunstone Marks Week-Long Women's Day With Scholarships To Uplift Female Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 7, 2024: Teach a man to fish and his family will not go hungry; teach a woman to fish and the entire village will benefit - a common phrase lost in time remains prevalent in today's time. Sunstone, a leading higher education start-up, has taken the next bold step towards this cause. Recognising and uplifting the numbers of female graduates, this leading higher education service provider marks International Women's Day with a week-long initiative aimed at empowering women through education and inclusive workplace policies. Over the last five years, Sunstone has been instrumental in uplifting the lives of over 3000+ students across the country.



Sunstone's mission to provide equal opportunities in education is reflected in its unwavering support for female students. To date, the company has disbursed over Rs 10Cr in scholarships to girls enrolled in its programs. This initiative has been supported and boosted by the invaluable support of women leaders among Sunstone's investors, campus partners, hiring partners, and its workforce.



Sunstone boasts a majority women's workforce. The company takes immense pride in its employee policies that have always prioritised the well-being and growth of its women employees, continuously striving to make them even more inclusive and supportive.



Commemorating Women's Day, Sunstone is delighted to announce a special scholarship for girl students. From March 8th to March 15th, every girl who wishes to embark on their graduation or post-graduation journey at a Sunstone-powered campus will be eligible for an additional 20% scholarship over and above the existing scholarships.



Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Mr. Ankur Jain, Co-Founder & CBO, Sunstone said, "We believe that educating a woman means educating a family and with this announcement, Sunstone reaffirm its commitment to empowering women through education and creating an inclusive environment that fosters their growth and success. As technological change accelerates, Sunstone remains committed to equipping graduates with in-demand skill sets that meet India's growing needs."



Sunstone's initiatives towards gender equality and women's empowerment are a testament to its vision of creating a more equitable society, where every individual has access to quality education and opportunities for personal and professional growth.





About Sunstone:



Sunstone is a leading higher education start-up that works with academic institutions to upskill students for employability. Sunstone offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at 50+ institutions across 35 cities. Sunstone's training programs are industry-endorsed to enhance employability. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with an unparalleled focus on soft skills and personality development. Sunstone's focus is to provide students with a holistic educational experience.

