Sullivan Meets Türkiye's Top Diplomat To Discuss Prospects Of Ending Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The outcome of the war in Ukraine must be resolved within the territorial and political integrity of Ukraine.

This was discussed at a meeting between U.S. President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Washington, Ukrinform reports with reference to TRT Habe .

"The war in Ukraine should not continue any longer and (Türkiye - ed.) advocates its resolution within the territorial and political integrity of Ukraine," the outlet reports, referring to Fidan.

The meeting also discussed ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Ceasefire should be declared in Gaza as soon as possible and humanitarian aid to the region should be increased, Fidan told Sullivan, as per diplomatic sources.

Türkiye announces Zelensky's visit

Fidan also met with the Chairman of Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, Benjamin Cardin, and senators who are members of the committee.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, at a press conference following the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, stated that in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, the parties have reached the limit of what can be achieved militarily therefore a ceasefire dialogue should be launched separately from territorial issues.

Photo: Ahmet Sel/Anadolu Agency