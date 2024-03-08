Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Stand At 422,310

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overall losses sustained by Russia's invasion forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 422,310.

That's including 800 Russians killed and wounded in action in the past day, Ukrinform reports, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,706 Russian tanks (+11 in the past 24 hours), 12,798 (+19) armed fighting vehicles, 10,375 (+25) artillery systems, 1,011 (+2) MLR systems, 704 (+3) air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,998 (+35) UAVs, 1,919 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,598 (+66) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,656 (+9) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, 86 combat engagements took place along the frontlines in Ukraine.