Azerbaijan Is Country That Suffers From Islamophobia, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is also a country that suffers from Islamophobia,”
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his
message to the participants of the international conference themed
“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku,
“Among the dire consequences of Armenia's 30-year long
occupation of our lands was a deliberate destruction and
annihilation of our cultural heritage of universal value, including
the monuments associated with the Islamic faith. While initial
estimates suggested that 65 mosques had been razed to the ground
during the occupation, unfortunately, that number is steadily
increasing as numerous new examples of Armenian vandalism against
Islamic heritage continue to emerge,” the head of state noted.
