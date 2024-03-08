(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) --



1973 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Warehousing and Refrigeration company with a capital of KD one million.

1992 -- Kuwait TV resumed telecast from State of Kuwait following the liberation from the Iraqi occupation. Broadcast resumed after the Ministry of Information installed new machines instead of those stolen by the Iraqi forces.

1992 -- Kuwait Government established the national center for documents of Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. It was renamed, by an Amiri decree, to the Center for Research and Studies on Kuwait. It aims at preparing research and studies related to history of State of Kuwait, as well as the country's political, economic and social affairs, as well as regional relations.

2005 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah represented the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in inauguration of Sulaibiya Waste Water Treatment station. The KD 130-million station was the first to be implemented through build-operate-transfer (BOT).

2010 -- Ministry of Health opened Saad Al-Abdullah health center at Saad Al-Abdullah Area.

2013 -- Egyptian Rami Ashour won Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah's international squash championship.

2013 -- Kuwait national team won the Arab shotgun championship with 13 medals: eight gold, one silver and four bronze.

2017 -- Kuwait National Assembly amended the law of a small enterprizes portfolio at the Industrial Bank of Kuwait, according to which the portfolio would have a 20-year term, which could be renewed by the government, and its capital was raised to KD 150 million.

2018 -- Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization Vladimir Kuvshinov presented Knight Order to Kuwait National Guard Undersecretary General Hashem Al-Rifae in recognition of his efforts to protecting lives and properties.

2021 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed a cooperative deal with the World Food Program (WFP) to help displaced persons in Afghanistan.

2022 -- Former MP Ghannam Al-Mutairi died at 91.

2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research acquires a patent from the US for a new device to test the resistance of materials to corrosion by stress. (end)

