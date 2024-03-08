Kashmir Records Drop In Night Temp, Wet Weather Forecast From March 12-14

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 1.8°C against 2.1°C on the previous night.

It was below normal by 1.5°C for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.



Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.



Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.5°C against 0.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.1°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.6°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 6.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.6°C and it was below normal by 9.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 3.6°C and Bhaderwah 1.8°C, he said. The weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10



“No significant weather activity (is expected) till March 10,” he said, adding,“From March 12-14, light to moderate rain/snow is expected at most places.”



