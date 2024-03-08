'Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers', Says Shilpa Shetty On Women's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On Women's Day, actress Shilpa Shetty inspires every woman to build bridges, break barriers, and says how every voice matters and inclusion starts with us.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a monochrome photo of herself wearing a dress, and making a heart with her hands.

The actress captioned the post: "Building bridges, breaking barriers. Every woman, every story, every voice matters. Inclusion starts with us. Here's to women sparking change and embracing all #InspireInclusion #WomensDay #WomensDay2024."

Shilpa, who was most recently seen in 'Sukhee', gave the tune of Sia's track 'Unstoppable' to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress next has the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil'. It stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

The movie is directed by Prem, and Shilpa will play the role of Sathyavathi.