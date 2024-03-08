Neurotechnology Market Trends 2024 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand And Future Scope 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Neurotechnology Market Report by Product Type (Imaging Modalities, Neurostimulation, Cranial Surface Measurement, Neurological Implants), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global neurotechnology market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.54% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Neurotechnology Industry:

Advancements in Neuroscience and Technology:

Continuous research and development in neuroscience and technology offers remarkable innovations, notably in the development of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), neural prosthetics, neurostimulation devices, and neurofeedback systems. These advancements are transforming the field of neurotechnology, extending its applications far beyond traditional boundaries. Moreover, BCIs allow direct communication pathways between the brain and external devices, offering groundbreaking solutions, especially for individuals with paralysis or severe motor impairments. Besides this, neural prosthetics are another area of rapid advancement, providing restored functionalities for those who have lost them due to injury or illness. Besides this, neurostimulation devices, including deep brain stimulators, are offering new hope for conditions like Parkinson's disease and major depression, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders:

The rising number of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and depression is impacting healthcare systems and driving the demand for advanced neurotechnological solutions. These conditions, affecting millions, present substantial challenges to the affected individuals, to their families, and the broader healthcare infrastructure. The complexity of these disorders requires innovative approaches for effective management and treatment. Moreover, neurotechnology offers promising prospects in this regard, providing advanced tools for accurate diagnosis, real-time monitoring, and effective treatment. Also, various innovations such as advanced imaging systems, neurotherapeutic devices, and personalized medicine approaches are transforming the management of these conditions, offering hope for improved quality of life, enhanced patient outcomes, and even potential cures.

Rising Investment in Research & Development:

The neurotechnology sector is experiencing a significant influx of investment in research and development (R&D) from public and private entities. In addition, financial backing is crucial for fueling ongoing innovation and facilitating the transition of groundbreaking research from laboratory settings to practical, real-world applications. Moreover, investments are enabling the exploration of new frontiers in neuroscience, fostering the development of cutting-edge technologies and therapies that promise to transform healthcare landscapes. These funds support the discovery of novel treatments and diagnostics and aid in the refinement and enhancement of existing neurotechnological tools, ensuring they are more effective, accessible, and user-friendly.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Neurotechnology Industry:



Allengers Medical Systems Ltd

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.)

Elekta Solutions AB

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (General Electric)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated, Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

The Magstim Company Limited Tristan Technologies Inc..

Neurotechnology Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Product Type Insights:



Imaging Modalities



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Neurostimulation



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (TDCS)

Cranial Surface Measurement



Electroencephalography (EEG)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Neurological Implants

Imaging modalities dominate the market due to their essential role in diagnosing and monitoring neurological disorders, driving demand from healthcare providers and researchers alike.



By End Users:

End User Insights:



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Hospitals account for the largest market share owing to the widespread adoption of neurotechnologies to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Neurotechnology Market Trends:

At present, the development of BCIs is driving innovation in neurotechnology, enabling direct communication between the brain and external devices which is employed in healthcare, gaming, and accessibility. Moreover, neuroimaging techniques such as MRI, EEG, and fNIRS are becoming more sophisticated, allowing for better understanding and visualization of brain activity. These techniques are crucial in both clinical and research settings. Along with this, neurotechnology is employed in healthcare for the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and strokes including neurostimulation devices, neuromodulation therapies, and neurofeedback systems. Besides this, the demand for wearable neurodevices for monitoring brain activity in real-time is widely applied in wellness, sports performance, and mental health tracking.

