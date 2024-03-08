Arjun Knows A Right Decision Has Been Made 'If It Is Approved By A Woman'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On Women's Day, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed the mantra to make right decisions.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a screenshot, which had“How to know if it's the right decision? Check. If It's approved by a woman. #happywomensday” written.

The actor captioned:“Women Power.”

Talking about his work, it was recently announced that Arjun has joined Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

The actor will be seen playing a villain in the film, starring Ajay Devgn.

Arjun had also shared that he started his career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades in 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Aurungzeb'.