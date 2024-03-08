Alia's Inspiring Women's Day Mantra: 'Celebrate Yourself Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note on Women's Day, saying, take a minute to celebrate yourself today and everyday for the rest of your life.

The diva, who was most recently seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', took to Instagram and shared a photo of her hand holding a red fluffy heart.

The post is captioned: "My little woman made this for me... and I share this with all of you.. Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

However, it was not clear who made the heart for Alia, as her baby girl Raha is just two-years-old. Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and on November 6, same year, she gave birth to their daughter.

Alia enjoys 83.4 million followers, and the fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Raha itni badi ho gyi kya jo yeh sab bana leti hai."

One user said: "It's so cuteeee..But who's that little woman?"

Another fan wrote: "Keep inspiring us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in the American spy action thriller 'Heart of Stone'. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She next has 'Jigra' in her kitty. Alia is also the producer of the movie.