Baku Hosts Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia In 2024 Int'l Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024"
international scientific conference, dedicated to the 2nd
anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, is
being held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event organized collaboratively by the Baku International
Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of
International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and
the Baku Initiative Group, has brought together 130 international
guests, including scientists from 30 countries, experts of
international organizations, religious figures and representatives
of non-governmental organizations.
The conference also includes local experts on the subject,
representatives of state agencies, religious community leaders and
state officials.
Plenary and sectional sessions are being held within the
framework of the conference including:
- Plenary session (A) calling for global dialogue to promote
tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious
diversity, breakout sessions (B) multiculturalism, Islam and the
clash of civilizations theory;
- Reconsidering Islamophobia; (B1) shaping public opinion;
- Digital Islamophobia; (C) confronting Islamophobia in the
context of higher education;
- Plenary session (D) similarities and differences in the
treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human tights of
the Muslim community;
- Breakout sessions (E) anti-Muslim policies in France:
normalizing Islamophobia, (E1) deliberate acts of destruction and
desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in
non-Muslim countries, (F) the Matrix of gendered Islamophobia:
Muslim women's repression and resistance, gender and society.
Notably, the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held on November 27-28, 2020
in Niamey (Niger), declared March 15 as the Day against
Islamophobia. Moreover, the UN General Assembly adopted this date
as the International Day against Islamophobia in 2022.
