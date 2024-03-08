Canada Joining Drone Coalition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will join international efforts to build the Ukrainian fleet of strike UAVs.

This was announced by Canada's Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

“To further develop Ukraine's drone capabilities, Minister Blair committed to Canada joining the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. As a member of the Capability Coalition, Canada will continue to look for ways to boost Ukraine's drone capabilities," the statement said.

The ministry added that Canada had already handed Ukraine more than a hundred specialized drone cameras and last month announced an additional donation of over 800 made-in-Canada drones.

It should be recalled that Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair previously announced Canada's intention to significantly increase the production of 155 mm artillery shells, which Ukraine desperately requires to repel Russia's onslaught.