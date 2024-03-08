America“Will Not Bow Down” To Putin - Biden At U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, together with allies and partners, will not bow dowb to Russian aggression and the ambitions of the Kremlin dictator Putin, who seeks to seize territories of neighboring countries and destroy global order.

Ukrinform's own correspondent reports that U.S. President Joe Biden said this during his State of the Union address to Congress, urging lawmakers to adopt a bill laying down further assistance to Ukraine.

"My message to President Putin, whom I have known for a long time, is simple: we will not walk away. We will not bend, I will not bend," said the head of the American state.

He emphasized that history is watching the development of events now.

"I say this to Congress: we have to stand up to Putin. Send me the Bipartisan National Security Bill. History is literally watching," the U.S. president emphasized.

He also expressed confidence that the entire NATO, which expanded after the accession of Finland last year and Sweden this week, retains a unified position on deterring Russian aggression. In this regard, Biden congratulated the Prime Minister of Sweden, who personally attended the Congress hall, emphasizing that now the Alliance has become stronger than the world has ever seen.

Photo: Voice of America in Ukraine / YouTube screenshot