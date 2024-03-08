War Update: 86 Combat Clashes In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 86 combat engagements took place along the frontlines in Ukraine.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, the enemy launched four missile strikes and 74 airstrikes, as well as 101 rocket salvos,” the report reads, adding that residential blocks and other civil infrastructure were affected by enemy shelling.

“At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, launching 37 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. Thirty-three of these attack UAVs were destroyed,” the report reads.

Russian airstrikes targeted Babelivka in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Ivanivka, and Stepova Novoselivka, Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, and Urozhiane in Donetsk region; Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

U.S. Congress examines Russia's alleged Starlink use

More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation remains without significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting subversive operations.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy launched two attacks in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, trying to improve their tactical position.

Lyman direction: Ukraine's soldiers repelled 13 enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: defense forces repelled six attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine's defenders repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses 27 times.

Orikhiv direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the Robotyne and Verbove areas.

Kherson direction: the defense forces hold their ground as the enemy keeps trying to dislodge them from their positions despite suffering massive losses. Three assault efforts were repelled.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 11 Russian manpower clusters.

Missile forces targeted an enemy cluster, two air defense systems, an e-warfare system, and a fuel depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to Congress urged lawmakers to unblock further aid to Ukraine as the nation can stop Vladimir Putin's“march” toward Europe if provided with necessary support.