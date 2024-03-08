U.S. Embassy In Russia Warns Of Possible Terror Attacks In Moscow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Embassy in Russia urged compatriots to avoid large gatherings in the next 48 hours due to the threat of terrorist attacks by extremists targeting the Russian capital.

The corresponding alert was posted on the website of the American diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation, Ukrinform saw.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," the statement said.

In view of this, the American diplomatic mission called on compatriots to avoid large gatherings and be aware of their surroundings.

No other details of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow were provided in the alert.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier in the North Caucasian Republic of Ingushetia, which is part of the Russian Federation, a group of six local rebels engaged into a firefight with the Russian FSB unit. On Saturday night, Russian security forces attempted to apprehend the group in a high-rise apartment block in the city of Karabulak. In response, the group opened fire.

Photo: Sergey Alimov/GI