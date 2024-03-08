IPL 2024: Mathew Wade To Miss Gujarat Titans' Opener To Play Shield Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Veteran Australia wicketkeeper-batter Mathew Wade will miss the Gujarat Titans' (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match to play the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania.

Gujarat's opening game of the 2024 IPL season against Mumbai Indians on March 24 clashes with the Shield decider, scheduled between March 21-25.

If the Shield final extends to the final day, Wade's likelihood of participating in GT's second game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26 remains minimal due.

Tasmania men's head coach Jeff Vaughan confirmed Wade would be available for the Shield final. "He's spoken with his IPL franchise and they're happy to allow him to stay here, which probably equates to him potentially missing their first game," Vaughan was quoted by com.

"We feel very fortunate to have someone of Matt's ilk coming back into our group, and his experience and his performances at the back end of our season," he added.

Wade was part of the Titans 2022 IPL championship-winning team in their first season in the competition but he didn't play the following season with Wriddhiman Saha preferring to don the keeping gloves.

This year will be Wade's third time with the franchise after being purchased for Rs 2.40 crore ahead of their inaugural campaign.