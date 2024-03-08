Nimrat Kaur Posts Pics From Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple On Maha Shivaratri

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, shared some glimpses from her visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.
Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a motley of pictures from the temple.
The first image had the actress posing for a selfie with the temple in the backdrop.
The second photo had a big Shivling adorned with flowers.
The other pictures showed the actress in the temple, dressed in Indian wear. She covered her head with a dupatta.
For the caption, the actress wrote:“May the divine light of Shivji lead us into the depths of our being. Happy Maha Shivaratri. #omnamahshivaya #mahashivratri #bharatkinimrat.”
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the deity Shiva.
The actress was last seen on screen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', directed by Mikhil Musale.
