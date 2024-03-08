Exhibition Of Still Photographs Opens At The 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The power of a photograph to encapsulate a moment, emotion, or story is unparalleled. Capturing the essence of this sentiment, the 12th Global Festival of Journalism commenced with the inauguration of a captivating photography exhibition by the students of AAFT School of Still Photography. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and renowned media personalities, marking a significant celebration of the International Day of Journalism.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the 12th Global Festival of Journalism, emphasized the timeless nature of photography, stating, ï¿1⁄2Photographs are the everlasting memories. You donï¿1⁄2t take a photograph, you make it. Great photography is about depth of feeling, not depth of field. The best thing about a picture is that it never changes, even when the people in it do.ï¿1⁄2



The event witnessed the esteemed presence of His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, and Her Excellency Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, among other distinguished guests including Faya F Millimouno from the Embassy of Guinea and Abu A Jazer, Media Advisor at the Embassy of Palestine. Additionally, Lt. General Anil Malik and Rekha Jha graced the occasion with their presence.



Highlighting the significance of journalism in todayï¿1⁄2s world, notable media personalities Ranjana Singh Rathore from News Nation, Jaspreet Kaur from News 18 India, and Sumit Chaudhary from TV 9 shared their insights, emphasizing the importance of truthful and impactful storytelling.



The event was made possible through the support of various organizations including the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF), Asian Unity Alliance, and AAFT University.



The exhibition serves as a testament to the power of visual storytelling and the invaluable role of journalism in capturing and disseminating narratives that shape our world.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143