Biden To Congress: Ukraine Can Stop Putin's March If Armed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden said the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not intend to stop only at Ukraine, but it is the Ukrainian nation that is able to stop his "march" of aggression across Europe if provided with the required support.

The president stressed this Friday night, addressing the U.S. Congress with the State of the Union speech, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

“In January 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt came to this chamber to speak to the nation. He said, 'I address you at a moment unprecedented in the history of the Union,'” Biden recalled.

At that time, war was raging in Europe as Hitler was on the march, the president said, comparing that with Putin's ongoing onslaught. Roosevelt's speech was aimed to wake the Congress up and warn the American people that this was no ordinary moment as freedom and democracy were under assault in the world.

“Tonight I come to the same chamber to address the nation. Now it is we who face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union. And yes, my purpose tonight is to both wake up this Congress, and alert the American people that this is no ordinary moment either,” the U.S. leader said.

Biden said freedom and democracy are now under attack, both in the U.S. and overseas,“at the very same time”.

“Overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond. If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not,” said Biden.

In this regard, he noted that“Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself.”

He underlined the fact that this is all Ukraine is asking.

“They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way,” Biden emphasized.

At the same time, he said further assistance to Ukraine is being blocked by those who want to“walk away” from American leadership in the world. Biden recalled Republican President Ronald Reagan's call to Soviet Union's President Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin wall.

“Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, 'Do whatever the hell you want.' A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. It's outrageous. It's dangerous. It's unacceptable,” said Biden.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday evening, President Joe Biden addressed Congress with the annual State of the Union speech.