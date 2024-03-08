North Korean Leader Calls For Increased Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the intensification
of practical military exercises during a visit to the main base of
the Korean People's Army, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
On March 6, Kim Jong-un visited a large operational training
base of the Korean People's Army in the western part of the
country, where he inspected the training base and monitored the
practical maneuvers of military units.
He was welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Song Nam
and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Lee Yong
Gil.
"In order to overcome the constant threat of superior enemy
forces, consistently prevent the slightest attempts to start a war,
and accurately perform important tasks during emergencies, our army
must impose the strictest requirements on itself. To increase
practical training to quickly increase combat readiness to ensure
full readiness for war under changes and its modern forms," Kim
Jong-un was quoted as saying by the agency.
The North Korean leader's statement coincides with when South
Korea and the United States are conducting major joint military
exercises called "Freedom Shield", which will last 11 days.
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107951430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.