Azerbaijan Exposes Elements Committing Heinous Acts Under Guise Of Free Speech

Fatime Letifova
The fact that Armenia is searching for a new provocation tool,
concentrating on the news in the Azerbaijani media, indicates the
hollowness of the country's agenda and the ineptitude of the
propaganda used in the political sphere.
The Armenian media used the opportunity to complain to the
international community and exaggerate the situation following the
recent Toplum TV incidents in Azerbaijan.
Still, one must question how free the Armenian people actually
are and what is the current situation about the human rights and
freedom of press in Armenia.
In retrospect, in April 2002, for example, two independent
television stations, Noyan Tapan and A1+, revoked their
broadcasting licenses in what was widely seen as a politically
motivated move. Subsequent efforts to renew those licenses have
failed; as recently as October 13, 2003, A1+ was turned down again.
In October 2002, independent journalist Mark Grigorian–then
preparing an investigative report on the 1999 terrorist attack in
the Parliament which resulted in eight deaths–was himself the
victim of a grenade attack (which he survived).
In December 2002, Tigran Nagdalian, Chairman of the National
Public Television Board, was murdered. In April 2003, journalist
Mger Galechian was seriously beaten after the newspaper for which
he worked, Chorrord Ishkanutyun, ran an article critical of the
head of Armenia's National Security Services. Journalists were also
the victims of harassment and intimidation during presidential
elections in 2003. On September 27, 2003, Gayone Mukoyan,
editor-in-chief of Yerevan's Or newspaper, was beaten.
If these events seem too old to talk about, we might as well
look through recent years.
Upon assuming office, one of Pashinyan's primary targets was the
director of Haynews, Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was charged with
fraud and passed away in prison on January 26, 2019, following a
hunger strike. As a result, there were coordinated attacks on the
site's editorial office even after his incarceration.
After the Second Garabagh War, more than two thousand protesters
demanding Pashinyan's resignation were arrested on the streets of
Yerevan.
Although defamation was decriminalized last year, politicians
and private businesses often bring civil cases against journalists
and media outlets, dragging them into lengthy legal battles, and
threatening heavy financial penalties. A local media advocacy group
reported that media outlets faced 23 new defamation suits from
January through September.
In March 2023, parliament passed amendments establishing
additional grounds for denying public information requests. Under
the new regulation, an agency can refuse to provide information if
it contains“official information of limited distribution,” vague
language that opens the door to unwarranted censorship.
According to the Human Rights Watch report, not only the media
but also the civilian population of the country are subjected to
various pressures.
In June last year, the independent Monitoring Group of
Institutions for Children, Older Persons and Persons with
Disabilities reported violence against children at a child support
center and alleged that a police officer mistreated one of the
children. Authorities did not investigate the allegations, claiming
that the report did not include enough factual information.
In another case, Armenian law enforcement bodies dropped a
criminal investigation into the April beating by a senior police
officer of a 17-year-old child who was working as a waiter in a
restaurant at the time. The prosecutor claimed that the perpetrator
“fully regretted” his actions and apologized to the victim.
Following public outcry, law enforcement bodies reopened the
investigation, suspended the officer from active duty, and charged
him with causing a child severe physical pain.
These represent but a handful of the numerous offenses against
common individuals and the civilian populace that remain
undisclosed to the press. Naturally, when it comes to the media,
the government that engages in this hooliganism against its people
is more vicious.
Despite the fact that Armenia has no media freedom, this country
even has the audacity to blame the Azerbaijan government for being
cruel to the media and free speech. It should not be forgotten that
those who turned Azerbaijan into an independent country were free
Azerbaijanis who once stood against the Soviet regime and
sacrificed their lives in this way. The freedom of expression and
determination of the Azerbaijani people are the main reasons why
Azerbaijan is developing today and conveying its voice to the
world.
As for the initiation of police searches against "members of the
media" in the country, it is enough to call it an exaggeration of
the issue by the behind-the-scenes forces who use it as a tool for
their own purposes.
The media is just a tool for the West to push itself through the
hole that seems to be tough enough, which makes it possible to
carry out plans through many social media channels. But why did the
Western institutions not react to it when the territories of
Azerbaijan were under occupation and the rights of more than a
million refugees and internally displaced persons were violated.
Today, the arrest of a group of people who are trying to create
panic and agitation in the country and present themselves as "media
representatives" is more interesting to the West? After all, how is
it that these institutions, which ignore the violated rights of
more than a million people, are so concerned about a few media
rackets?
If they are talking about free media, then they should remember
the Second Garabagh War in 2020. At that time, a dark cloud was
hovering over the country. Western media organizations "defending
free speech" launched a campaign against Azerbaijan. According to
them, everything seems to be right in the world, only Azerbaijan
was disrupting the world order.
However, the truth found its place, Azerbaijan got rid of an
element as dangerous as Armenian separatism. Today, the struggle
continues against the Western forces that support them.
Azerbaijan's struggle is not to stifle free speech, but to expose
those who commit heinous acts under the slogan of "free
speech".
