Palestine Condemns Deaths Of 27 Gaza Prisoners

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Mac 8 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, yesterday, condemned the deaths of 27 Gaza prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Earlier in the day, the Hebrew newspaper“Haaretz” reported the deaths of the prisoners, who were arrested after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7 last year, in camps near Beersheba and Jerusalem.

According to the report, the Israeli army did not provide information about the causes of the deaths.

“The crime is part of the genocide being committed in the Gaza Strip, as well as, forced disappearance, extrajudicial execution, deliberate destruction, and starvation as a weapon of war,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Zionist army arrested hundreds of Palestinians, during its ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to local sources and Palestinian human rights organisations.– NNN-WAFA