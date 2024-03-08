Generational Equity Advises Artic Air In Its Sale To Lunchpail Service Partners

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Artic Air to Lunchpail Service Partners. The acquisition closed November 8, 2023.





Artic Air , located in Palatka, Florida, is a fourth-generation family-owned HVAC business in Northeast Florida. Artic Air primarily performs residential replacements, light commercial replacements, and preventative maintenance. Artic Air has decades of experience installing, repairing, and maintaining all brands, makes and models of HVAC equipment. The Company's licensed and certified technicians have expertise with a broad range of projects from simple maintenance to complex installations.

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, Lunchpail Service Partners (LSP) invests and partners with management to transform small blue collar trades businesses into market leading professional organizations. LSP is committed to putting community, team members, and exceptional service first to create a business that is a win-win for employees, customers, and owners.

LSP is comprised of owner operators with a passion for trades businesses; a proven track record of transforming trades businesses while also focusing on community and team members. LSP is different because they are operators, not aggregators; providing permanent, in-place family capital and a shared services model to transform small contractors into professional organizations.

The firm provides a shared service platform for marketing, HR & benefits, software, system & processes, finance, and purchasing power. This allows the partner to focus on providing services to our clients while LSP supports these other functions.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson , Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, Nick Arnheim, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director – North America, Edward G. Weber established the initial relationship with Artic Air.

