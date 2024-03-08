Lightweight PVC - The Most Preferred Chlorine Form Material For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Polyvinyl chloride, consisting of 57% of chlorine and 43% of carbon, is used in an array of applications across different industries. Higher chlorine content makes polyvinyl chloride compatible with a wide range of material and improves its flame-retardant property and recycling ability. PVC is among the most utilized polymer for applications ranging from window frames to medical devices and blood storage bags to cable and wire insulation. However, building and construction, medical devices, and automobiles have been the primary application areas of polyvinyl chloride. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for polyvinyl chloride. The weight of the vehicle plays a vital role in the success of an electrically powered vehicle, and polyvinyl chloride is among the lightest materials used in the automotive industry.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers has estimated that companies can increase cost saving by 25–50% by adopting plastic parts. Polyvinyl chloride is the second largest plastics used in the automotive sector after polypropylene.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of chlorine, owing to the enormous demand from China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Asia-Pacific houses prominent chemical and automotive sectors, thereby the region consumes a significant amount of chlorine.



According to the American Chemistry Council, around 65 million tons of chlorine was produced in 2018 across the globe

Asia-Pacific is the largest marketplace for the chlorine, where China dominates the regional chlorine market, followed by India and Japan

Increasing demand for the water treatment industry is likely to bring forth lucrative opportunities for chlorine manufacturers

India is expected to be among the fastest-growing market for chlorine. The future automotive opportunities, growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and rising demand for packaging are likely to contribute to the growth of the nation's chlorine market

In October 2019, Ercros announced production capacity expansion of the chlorine and caustic soda facilities as per its Act Plan. The capacity will be expanded by 26,000 tons annually.

In July 2018, AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals announced the investment to upgrade its second production line to produce chlorine and caustic soda in the Netherlands.



Prominent players operating in the global chlorine market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Ineos Group Ltd. (U.K.), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), Ercros (Spain), PPG Industries (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Olin Corporation (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China), and Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Korea)

Chlorine Market

By Applications



EDC/PVC

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Bleaching

Water Sanitation

Solvents

Isocyanates

Others (Includes Tio2, Hcl)



By End Users



Government

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paper and Pulp

Plastic

Pesticides

Other (Sports Club, Residential)



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of Latin America



Middle East



UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

Rest of ME



Africa



South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Africa





