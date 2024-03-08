Rapid Expansion Of Healthcare Sector To Drive The Surface Disinfectant Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global healthcare sector has been expanding at an exponential rate in the last few years. The COVID-19 has severely impacted the healthcare sector, with the death toll rising every day, creating a shortage of space. Governments across the globe are channelizing efforts to accommodate the mounting number of patients and treat them efficiently. For instance, China built a 1000 beds hospital in Wuhan within ten days to provide treatment to the coronavirus infected patients. Recently, the American Hospital Association conducted an annual survey of hospitals in the U.S. and found that there are about 6,146 hospitals in the country. The rapidly expanding healthcare sector is subsequently increasing the demand for advanced equipment, further rising the need for disinfectants to prevent hospital-associated infections.
Challenges That Surface Disinfectant Market Would Face in the Near Future
The demand for high-quality surface disinfectant is increasing owing to the need to improve hygiene in laboratories, hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, and other patient-related areas. However, the adoption of alternatives for surface disinfectants in such areas could be a restraint to the market. Nowadays, UV radiation is also being used as a substitute for surface disinfectant. The new techniques such as Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation techniques are also incorporated in various healthcare sectors to kill and restrict the effects of microorganisms by attacking their DNA and finishing the nucleic acids.
Key Players
Mckesson Corporation
3M Company
Procter & Gamble
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Clorox Company
Ecolab
Cantel Medical Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Diversey Inc
STERIS Corporation
Carroll Clean
GOJO Industries Inc.
Metrex Research, LLC
Whiteley Corporation
Among the above-market players the Clorox Company, Diversey Inc, Steris Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., and 3M Company are the major shareholders in the surface disinfectant market. These players account for around 60% of global surface disinfectant market share.
Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Liquid
Sprays
Wipes
By Chemical
Quaternary ammonium
Alcohol
Chlorine and chlorine compound
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Hospitals
Health clinics
Research labs
Institutions
Commercial complex
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Store-based retail
Online retail
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Europe
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
