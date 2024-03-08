Rapid Expansion Of Healthcare Sector To Drive The Surface Disinfectant Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global healthcare sector has been expanding at an exponential rate in the last few years. The COVID-19 has severely impacted the healthcare sector, with the death toll rising every day, creating a shortage of space. Governments across the globe are channelizing efforts to accommodate the mounting number of patients and treat them efficiently. For instance, China built a 1000 beds hospital in Wuhan within ten days to provide treatment to the coronavirus infected patients. Recently, the American Hospital Association conducted an annual survey of hospitals in the U.S. and found that there are about 6,146 hospitals in the country. The rapidly expanding healthcare sector is subsequently increasing the demand for advanced equipment, further rising the need for disinfectants to prevent hospital-associated infections.



Challenges That Surface Disinfectant Market Would Face in the Near Future

The demand for high-quality surface disinfectant is increasing owing to the need to improve hygiene in laboratories, hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, and other patient-related areas. However, the adoption of alternatives for surface disinfectants in such areas could be a restraint to the market. Nowadays, UV radiation is also being used as a substitute for surface disinfectant. The new techniques such as Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation techniques are also incorporated in various healthcare sectors to kill and restrict the effects of microorganisms by attacking their DNA and finishing the nucleic acids.

Among the above-market players the Clorox Company, Diversey Inc, Steris Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., and 3M Company are the major shareholders in the surface disinfectant market. These players account for around 60% of global surface disinfectant market share.

