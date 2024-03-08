Rapid Expansion Of The Automobile Industry To Drive The Polycarbonate Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Polycarbonate is formed with the reaction of bisphenol-A with carbonyl chloride in an interfacial process. Polycarbonate belongs to the polyester family of plastics and is one of the fastest-growing engineering plastics. The global demand for polycarbonate exceeded 1.5 million tons as it is extensively used in an array of packaging products and manufacturing industries.
High-performance plastics are largely used in the automobile industry for its durability, strength, resistance to chemical environment, and cost-effectiveness, among others. The prevailing economic and environmental concerns make fuel efficiency their topmost priority, making polycarbonate an ideal material of choice.
As per the data provided by the European Commission, the automobile industry employs around 13.9 million Europeans and contributes about 7% to the total GDP. They are extensively used in making car wiper arm, headlamp retainer, gear housings, engine cover, and connector housings.
Key Players
SABIC
Bayer AG
Covestro AG
Teijin Limited
Chi Mei Corp.
Idemitsu Kosan
Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.
Trinseo S.A.
LG Chemicals
RTP Company
Lotte Chemical Corporation
Polycarbonate Market Segmentation
By Type
Sheets & Films
Fibres
Blends
By End-User
Automotive
Electrical & electronics
Construction
Packaging
Medical devices
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of APAC
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
