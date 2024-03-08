Rising Application Of Methanol In Automotive Industries To Drive The Methanol Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Methanol (CH3OH) is a single carbon compound produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass. Based on end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to account for a significant share in the global market due to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles in order to reduce carbon emission. The automotive segment is anticipated to contribute most to the methanol market as there has been a drastic rise in the use of transportation fuel.

Methanol is extensively used as a transportation fuel in the automobile industry for its efficiency and easy availability. The compound is also used for manufacturing Dimethyl Ether (DME) and Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), which is considered as an ideal substitute over traditional gasoline.

Methanol also finds application in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methyl acetate. The rising demand for methanol in the construction industry drives market growth. Formaldehyde-based resins are utilized to make engineered wood and composites products. Increasing commercial and residential construction activities and surging per capita income provide an impetus to the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Methanol market

Coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted the supply chain across the globe. Methanol is extensively used in the packaging industry, which is currently witnessing a significant surge due to the rising demand for packaged food across the globe. On the other hand, the automotive industry is witnessing a considerable decline due to lockdown imposed by the government. China is one of the largest producers of the polyester chain, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), methanol, and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE); thus disruption in the supply Chain has majorly affected the global methanol market.

Key Players



Celanese Corporation

Caribbean Gas Chemical

US Methanol

Natgasoline LLC

Valero Energy Corp.

BASF SE

Mathanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

British Petroleum

Shell

CNOOC

PEMEX

China Shenhua Energy

Amuminium Corporation of China Limited

China Coal Energy

SABIC



Methanol Market Segmentation

By Feedstock Type



Natural gas

Coal



By Application



Formaldehyde

Acetic acid

MTBE

DME

Fuel blending

MTO

Biodiesel



By End-User



Construction

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Paints & coatings



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

Tanzania

South Africa

The Rest of MEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



