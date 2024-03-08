               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rising Application Of Methanol In Automotive Industries To Drive The Methanol Market


3/8/2024 12:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Methanol (CH3OH) is a single carbon compound produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass. Based on end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to account for a significant share in the global market due to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles in order to reduce carbon emission. The automotive segment is anticipated to contribute most to the methanol market as there has been a drastic rise in the use of transportation fuel.
Methanol is extensively used as a transportation fuel in the automobile industry for its efficiency and easy availability. The compound is also used for manufacturing Dimethyl Ether (DME) and Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), which is considered as an ideal substitute over traditional gasoline.
Methanol also finds application in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methyl acetate. The rising demand for methanol in the construction industry drives market growth. Formaldehyde-based resins are utilized to make engineered wood and composites products. Increasing commercial and residential construction activities and surging per capita income provide an impetus to the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Methanol market
Coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted the supply chain across the globe. Methanol is extensively used in the packaging industry, which is currently witnessing a significant surge due to the rising demand for packaged food across the globe. On the other hand, the automotive industry is witnessing a considerable decline due to lockdown imposed by the government. China is one of the largest producers of the polyester chain, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), methanol, and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE); thus disruption in the supply Chain has majorly affected the global methanol market.
Key Players

Celanese Corporation
Caribbean Gas Chemical
US Methanol
Natgasoline LLC
Valero Energy Corp.
BASF SE
Mathanex Corporation
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
British Petroleum
Shell
CNOOC
PEMEX
China Shenhua Energy
Amuminium Corporation of China Limited
China Coal Energy
SABIC

Methanol Market Segmentation
By Feedstock Type

Natural gas
Coal

By Application

Formaldehyde
Acetic acid
MTBE
DME
Fuel blending
MTO
Biodiesel

By End-User

Construction
Automotive
Electrical & electronics
Pharmaceutical
Packaging
Paints & coatings

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of APAC

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

