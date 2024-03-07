'It's A Daily Battle': Why This UAE Influencer Turned To Journaling For Better Mental Health

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 7:12 AM

An accomplished entrepreneur, model, and digital creator, Rhea Jacobs caused a stir in the UAE's beauty landscape with her selection as the global beauty ambassador for Marc Jacobs. Following her initial success, she collaborated with renowned brands and fashion publications such as Bloomingdales, Tiffany & Co, Swarovski, Chopard, Vogue and numerous others. Actively taking part in prestigious events and panels dedicated to causes close to her heart, Jacobs has been an ardent advocate for embracing diversity, inclusion and individuality within the beauty industry.

Branching out, Jacobs has recently unveiled her latest venture, RHÉ (@rhe_), a wellness brand born from her vision of creating a safe and empowering space for today's busy individuals. Inspired by the notion of being a 'Ray Of Light', Jacobs seeks to foster a community where self-care transcends gender and age barriers. Her mission, through the aid of her inaugural offering Rhé Of Light Journal, is to make self-care a fundamental practice in every household.

The journal offers a daily guided introspective tool tailored for modern lifestyles, addressing vital aspects such as inner child healing, manifestation, goal setting, daily gratitude, and more. In a conversation with wknd., Jacobs, who recently delivered her first-ever TEDx talk on unleashing the extraordinary within-regardless of your origins-talks about the importance of creating an inclusive space for self-care.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What led you to start your own self-care line?

It was during the Covid period, which was a very dark time. I began journaling as an exercise, despite never having done it before and it really helped me as a practice. However, initially it was very challenging for me to find guidance that allowed me to focus on various areas of my life such as inner child healing, manifestation, and gratitude-very personal aspects that one might not feel comfortable discussing openly or sharing with people.

I thought about how I could make it easy for someone with no experience of journaling, to simply express themselves, and that's how I came up with this idea. I strongly believe that we should be able to express ourselves and let things out in order for healing to take place. So, I wanted to create something that helped people-a true ray of light, hope and positivity.

You also mention you aim to make self-care more inclusive...

I aimed to make wellness accessible for everyone, as self-care as an ideology seemed somewhat elitist to some. In reality, mental health issues affect everyone regardless of their background. So, I wanted to create a neutral and safe space that anyone, regardless of gender, age, occupation, or background, could access. The design and aesthetics are intentionally neutral to blend seamlessly into any environment and fit into any home.

How has journaling helped you with your mental health?

It's always a work in progress. Every day is a struggle for everyone, even the most beautiful and successful individuals who seem to have it all together. That's why the journal contains numerous pages-it's not just a single page because it requires daily commitment and effort. Being positive is a constant challenge; it's much easier to be negative and say, 'I hate my life' or 'Life is horrible.'

It's harder to be a positive person, much easier to be a negative person. It takes genuine effort to counter these thoughts and say, 'Today is going to be a good day'. The world will continuously try to convince you that you're not good enough, but if you start believing it, you'll lose yourself. At the end of the day, even if you achieve what you thought you wanted, looking in the mirror and not recognising yourself is incredibly painful because, despite having everything, you've lost your true identity.

What made you switch from the world of beauty and fashion to self-care and wellness?

I feel that in today's society, we're constantly bombarded with information and standards, whether it's beauty standards or benchmarks in life. We often find ourselves comparing our lives to others, and our self-worth is now often defined by numbers and accolades, which didn't sit right with me. Ultimately, I believe that one's self-worth should be measured by inner peace and mental health, as no amount of material wealth can compensate for inner turmoil. Personally, I'm grateful for my career, but what truly keeps me grounded and happy is being in touch with this aspect of my life. I think this perspective was instilled in me by my mother, who is very spiritual and always emphasised the importance of mental health.

You've also been an advocate of inclusivity, even in the beauty industry. What drew you to this cause?

So, I grew up as someone who didn't really like the way I looked. I never felt confident, and it really affected how I perceived myself; my self-worth was very low. Whenever I watched TV or flipped through magazines, I never saw anyone who looked like me. In those days, and even now, representation is crucial-it's essential to see someone who looks like you to validate your own sense of beauty. But if you don't see someone who looks like yourself, it can really distort your self-image.

That's where my mom played a crucial role for me; she constantly emphasised the importance of self-acceptance. I remember one day, I was holding a magazine and I asked my mom, 'What do I have to do to look like her?' She replied, 'This world already has someone who looks like her; it needs someone who looks like you'. Growing up, I realised that beauty is not a standard; it varies from person to person. So yes, there might be a new face every day, but if you stay true to yourself, work and people will come to you. Because, ultimately, the most beautiful thing in life is individuality-how you see yourself.

​​How did you navigate the early experiences in the beauty industry, being a person of colour?

When I was new in the industry, I found myself on a set with about 20 people, and I was the only Indian there. I called my mom and expressed, 'Mom, I don't belong here', because imposter syndrome is very real. However, as you grow older and wiser, you realise there's so much more to it. Now when I look in the mirror, I see my mom, my dad, my grandma, and I think, 'That's my entire ancestry there. How can I be ashamed of this? This is my roots'. My mum told me something beautiful: 'The tallest trees have the strongest roots'. That's the mantra I live by now.

Through the Rhé Of Light Journal, Jacobs seeks to make self-care a fundamental practice in every household

Also, it's not just in this part of the world or my industry; it's in every industry-there's a sense of not belonging if you come from a different background to what might be considered the norm. But the truth is, if you consistently put out good work and your intentions are genuine, that's what truly matters, regardless of what others think. When your work speaks for itself, no matter what obstacles you face, you'll find your place.

How has your relationship with yourself evolved over the last few years? Especially being part of the beauty industry which tends to focus on appearances.

I think it's unrealistic to just wake up one day and say, 'Okay, I am beautiful'. No, because the world constantly throws things at you; it's a daily journey. Even now, there are so many days where I feel like I'm not worth it. People need to realise that there's no single solution or quick fix-it's a daily battle, a continuous effort to love yourself more, to be kind to yourself and to others. Personally, I still feel like a teenager sometimes because I still experience moments of insecurity. That's where journaling helps.

