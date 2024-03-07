Women's Day: Simranjit Kaur's Struggle Underscores Challenges Faced By Women Athletes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) As the world celebrates International Women's Day on Friday, the story of boxer Simranjit Kaur should be a reminder of the challenges still faced by women athletes in sports.

While celebrating the achievements of those who have risen to prominence, it's equally crucial to shed light on the struggles of those who remain unrecognized.

"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on." This quote from Serena Williams till date is very famous among Indian women athletes, who despite giving their best in the field are still struggling to get their due respect.

International Women's Day is a perfect opportunity to be aware of the issues of gender equality. Amidst promises of gender equality, numerous athletes find themselves waiting for the acknowledgment they rightfully deserve.

One such is the Olympian boxer, Simranjit, who is from the past five to six years knocking doors of Punjab government officers to get a job promised to her for 64kg World Championships bronze in Delhi in 2018.

IANS has been following her journey closely and learnt that she only gets promises but not the recognition she deserves. Speaking to IANS in 2020, she had stated that“Punjab government has money for TikTokers but not for me.”

This statement went viral and Simranjit hoped that now she will get a job from the Punjab government. But the reality is despite the assurances, her hopes have been repeatedly dashed as she awaits the job offer.

When on Tuesday this week, IANS asked about her job, the emotional boxer replied“no job, sir”.

Simranjit, who hails from Ludhiana's Chakar village, is the sole breadwinner of her family of five, including two younger brothers, elder sister and mother.

Her father, who worked at a local grocery store, died in July 2018 due to a heart attack. Since then, the family is entirely dependent on what Simranjit earns from participating in international tournaments.