JAF Carries Out 9 Joint Aid Airdrops To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In response to Royal directives and as part of the Kingdom's international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the bloody war on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) carried out nine joint airdrops of aid on Thursday over northern Gaza Strip.

This joint mission involved aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and international partners including Egypt, the US, France, The Netherlands and Belgium, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This step was part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide medical and food aid to the people of Gaza to alleviate the burdens of the war and reduce the sharp drop in food and medicines in light of the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip, JAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

JAF reaffirmed its commitment to carry out airlift operations, either through the Marka Airport to Egypt's El Arish International Airport or via direct airdrops into Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, JAF has completed 29 airdrop missions, of which 23 were conducted in collaboration with other countries.



