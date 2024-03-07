EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2023 Conference Call on March 14, 2024

07.03.2024 / 22:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference Call Alert Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 07, 2024

Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2023 Conference Call on March 14, 2024



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the financial year 2023 on March 13, 2024, at 09:00 pm CET (08:00 pm GMT; 04:00 pm EDT). MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on March 14, 2024, at 01:00 pm CET (12:00 pm GMT; 08:00 am EDT) to present the results for the financial year 2023 and provide an outlook for 2024. The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session. A live webcast and slides will be made available in the Investors section of the MorphoSys' website, . To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website: -p Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference. A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at and follow us on Twitter at X and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the Bidder and the Takeover Offer that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include any statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“goal,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“target,”“potential,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“continue” and similar expressions. In this communication, the Company's forward-looking statements include statements about the parties' ability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Takeover Offer; statements about the expected timetable for the consummation of the Takeover Offer; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and Novartis AG. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this communication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the Company's results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Those risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from expectations contemplated by forward-looking statements include, among other things: uncertainties as to the timing of the Takeover Offer; uncertainties as to how many of the Company's stockholders will tender their stock in the Takeover Offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various conditions for the Takeover Offer may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the Takeover Offer; the effects of the Takeover Offer on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; that the Bidder and Novartis AG may not realize the potential benefits of the Takeover Offer; transaction costs associated with the Takeover Offer; that the Company's expectations may be incorrect; the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; the Company's reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of the Company's development programs; and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by the Company and the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO and related Takeover Offer Documents to be filed by the Bidder and Novartis AG. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this communication. The Company and the Bidder expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Thomas Biegi

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 26079

... Investor Contacts:

Dr. Julia Neugebauer

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179

... Eamonn Nolan

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 617-548-9271

...









07.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006632003 WKN: 663200 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1853757



End of News EQS News Service