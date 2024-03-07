Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Solutions Offer Greater Online Privacy, Security

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, and its offerings provide key solutions for greater online data privacy required during the current atmosphere of artificial intelligence (“AI”) data harvesting. According to the company, big technology companies are accumulating huge amounts of personal data, often without users' informed consent or knowledge, to train their large language models. This can expose individuals to online privacy risk because the harvesting process might unintentionally capture sensitive information such as names, locations and opinions. In addition, data points can be analyzed by AI models to infer personal characteristics, while biases in the harvested data can lead to discriminatory outcomes. In addition, the company noted, there's always the risk of data breaches or misuse, where the harvested data could be compromised or used for purposes beyond the user's consent.

Sekur notes that while it supports innovation, it also believes that both individuals and companies should take steps to secure their data; those steps include the use of encryption, privacy tools and careful online behavior. Sekur offers several tools that also support security, including SekurRelay Enterprise Email Solution, SekurVPN and SekurMessenger. Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests.“In the age of AI and big tech, our data footprints are becoming increasingly complex,” said Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai in the press release.“Securing your online data and communications is no longer a choice - it's the cornerstone of safeguarding your digital identity and future whether you are an individual, a small business or a large organization. At Sekur, we strive to maintain your privacy and security above everything else.”

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

