Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp.'S (GEMZ) Commitment To Quality, Craftmanship And Market Adaptability Expected To Drive Strong Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach, recently announced that it is anticipating strong growth over the next 24 months, founding this forecast on the sustained upward trajectory in gold prices and the burgeoning demand for ammolite jewelry.“In the press release announcing the forecast of robust growth, GEMXX describes its entry into gold mining as 'a new and welcomed asset to the company's balance sheet,' with gold adding considerable support to its mine-to-market business model... The press release also describes the growing demand for ammolite jewelry, which has been driven by the rapidly growing recognition of ammolite as a rare gemstone. Ammolite's rarity stems from its limited availability – it is only found in southern Alberta, Canada – as well as its iridescent characteristics. GEMXX says the company has experienced additional demand throughout India and Asia, given ammolite 'appeals to a discerning clientele seeking exclusive and collectible pieces,'” reads a recent article.“We are excited about the tremendous potential for growth in both the ammolite and gold markets,” GEMXX President Richard Clowater is quoted as saying.“Our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and our ability to adapt to market dynamics position us for sustained success. We are confident we will be able to deliver strong returns to our shareholders.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

